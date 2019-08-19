Can You Smelllllllllll What The Rock Served At His Reception
Dwayne The Rock Johnson Marries Longtime Girlfriend and BM!
The Rock got married yesterday in Hawaii and it was beautiful!!!
Dwayne Johnson and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, finally tied the knot.
And two could not look any happier than they do in the photos he posted on his Instagram. The pair have two children together and have been a couple since 2007.
Congratulations to the happy family!! Aloha Nui!!
We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial❤️ @hhgarcia41--