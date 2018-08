Did Ed Sheeran secretly marry his fiance Cherry Seaborn?

In a recent interview, Ed reveals that he did in fact get married!

Check out the clip below:

Video of Is Ed Sheeran Married?! 'Perfect' Singer Strongly Hints He & Cherry Seaborn Have Tied The Knot

Ed and Cherry first met in High School and had been dating on and off for some time before getting engaged this past winter.