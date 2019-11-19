Ellen's Surprise Proposal Made Me Cry
This couple was surprised on the Ellen Show
November 19, 2019
As Ellen says, "It's just love."
When a family doesn't support your love, it can feel really devastating.
So much wisdom from Ellen as she surprises this beautiful couple.
After a surprise proposal in Paris, this couple tweeted the Ellen Show in hopes she would walk them down the aisle in place of non-supporting family. But what Ellen did was so much more.
hi @chrissyteigen & @TheEllenShow!! my parents aren’t going to attend my wedding because they don’t like that i’m gay! i need someone to walk me down the aisle and someone else for a “father/daughter” dance. plz come, my fiancée and i would cry -- #shootingmyshot pic.twitter.com/DGcH2KQq5f— kate austin (@KateAustin_) November 5, 2019