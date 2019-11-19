Ellen's Surprise Proposal Made Me Cry

This couple was surprised on the Ellen Show

November 19, 2019
Amanda Casey
Categories: 
Entertainment
Lifestyle

As Ellen says, "It's just love."

When a family doesn't support your love, it can feel really devastating.

So much wisdom from Ellen as she surprises this beautiful couple.

After a surprise proposal in Paris, this couple tweeted the Ellen Show in hopes she would walk them down the aisle in place of non-supporting family. But what Ellen did was so much more.

Tags: 
Ellen
ellen show
Proposal
LGBTQ
Love
surprise