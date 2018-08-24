The New Trend in Mani's: Feet Nails!
Who wouldn't want their finger nails to look like feet?
This could be the next big trend in nails.
Finger nails that look like feet! I don't know which I am more curious about.
Who would wear this style or who would come up with this ridiculous trend? Now usually I am one to say, "Don't knock it til' you try it." But I am going to sit this one out.
Check out the whole process below:
Feet nails ❤️ -yay or nay? Video by @edo_movs #nailsunnytutorial
This trend from a Russian nail tech might be the best way to freak out your feet hating friends.