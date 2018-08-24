The New Trend in Mani's: Feet Nails!

Who wouldn't want their finger nails to look like feet?

This could be the next big trend in nails.

Finger nails that look like feet! I don't know which I am more curious about.

Who would wear this style or who would come up with this ridiculous trend? Now usually I am one to say, "Don't knock it til' you try it." But I am going to sit this one out.

Check out the whole process below:

Feet nails ❤️ -yay or nay?

This trend from a Russian nail tech might be the best way to freak out your feet hating friends. 

