Finally, Hailey Bieber's Wedding Dress Revealed
Bieber's wedding dress was gorgeous!
October 8, 2019
Justin and Hailey Bieber finally had their wedding ceremony, and Hailey's dress was amazing!
After an excruciating week-long wait, the pair have finally posted photos.
@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress. You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation. ❤️
Of course, the Biebs had to make a post of his own.
Congratulations to the pair!