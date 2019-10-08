Finally, Hailey Bieber's Wedding Dress Revealed

Bieber's wedding dress was gorgeous!

October 8, 2019
Amanda Casey

Justin and Hailey Bieber finally had their wedding ceremony, and Hailey's dress was amazing!

After an excruciating week-long wait, the pair have finally posted photos. 

last Monday was the most special day of my life:)

@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress. You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation. ❤️

9.30.19 ❤️

Of course, the Biebs had to make a post of his own.

Read the caption.

Come on Biebs.

My bwide (say it out loud even if your a thug it’s cute)

Congratulations to the pair!

