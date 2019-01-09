Full House or Double Date?
Bob Saget and John Stamos spotted out on a double date!
January 9, 2019
I grew up watching Full House. I love Uncle Jesse. And as hard as it is to see John Stamos in real life and not married to Aunt Becky, I am loving seeing this double date with Bob Saget!!
What can you say about someone you’ve loved for so long and want to spend the rest of your life with? But enough about @JohnStamos - We are both so lucky to have married these wonderful beautiful women- @eattravelrock and @caitlinskybound - And we know which one we are each married to....whew.
I love what Bob said about it in his caption the most!