Girl's Hilarious Reaction To Winning Harry Styles Tickets

I have seen fans faint, scream, and all other kinds of things when getting in front of their fav super star. But this girl's reaction to winning Harry Styles tickets was just the sweetest, funniest, most insane thing I have ever seen. And I love it!!!

No, Mary we are not kidding you! @Harry_Styles noticed you crying in the audience and wanted to give you VIP tickets to his show. Have fun!! #HarryStylesTODAY pic.twitter.com/WTV2gZmC2S — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 26, 2020

I guess you could say she "Adores" him???