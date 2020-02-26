Girl's Hilarious Reaction To Winning Harry Styles Tickets

February 26, 2020
Amanda Casey
Press Association

I have seen fans faint, scream, and all other kinds of things when getting in front of their fav super star. But this girl's reaction to winning Harry Styles tickets was just the sweetest, funniest, most insane thing I have ever seen. And I love it!!!

I guess you could say she "Adores" him???

