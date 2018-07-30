Amanda's Kitchen: Grilled Fish Tacos

Welcome to Amanda's Kitchen!! Friday night we took a stab at Fish Tacos on the Grill!

The rule of thumb for me is the more complicated the recipe, the better it turns out. The more simple, complete disaster!! So don't ask me to scramble you any eggs or make you grilled cheese.

Let's take a look at the recipe I used. Keep in mind, the ingredients list is way more complicated than the recipe itself!!

For the original recipe, click here.

Part 1: The Tacos

1 pound lean white fish fillets (tilapia , halibut, mahi mahi, snapper, cod)

salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 Tablespoons oil (vegetable or canola oil)

1 small lime , juiced

1 clove garlic , minced

1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

8 white corn tortillas

Part 2: Spicy Lime Sauce

1/2 cup sour cream

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 small lime , juiced

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sriracha hot sauce , or to taste

Part 3: Toppings

Pico de gallo

Cojita cheese

Shredded cabbage

fresh cilantro

avocado

lime wedges

red onion

hot sauce (try siracha or valentina)

Now what to do with it all:

Mix together all of your Spicy Lime Sauce ingredients and set aside. In a mixing bowl whisk together the oil, lime juice, garlic, chili powder, cumin, paprika, cayenne. Add fish to a large ziplock bag and pour the marinade over fish. Seal bag and allow fish to marinade for 20-30 minutes. Season the fish with a little salt and pepper on both sides. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Brush grill grates with oil and grill fish filets for about 3-4 minutes on each side (cook time will vary depending on thickness of fish), flipping only once. Add the corn tortillas to the grill and warm for about 15 seconds on each side. Transfer fish to a plate and allow to rest for a few minutes before gently breaking into pieces. Serve on warm tortillas, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, sauce and other desired toppings.

My family greatly approved!!! And my review? Best fish tacos I've ever had and I made them!!!!!