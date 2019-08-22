This Guy Wins 2019 with "Dad Guy" Parody

This Dad created a parody of the number one song on the country, Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," and is now number one in my heart.

Not since the "Dad Life" has there been such an accurate representation of being a Dad. At almost 600,000 views (as of right now), this Dad bashfully thanks viewers on his YouTube page saying "I did NOT expect this kind of reaction. Uhhhh. Thanks to everyone for the ridiculously awesome comments and messages. I'm gonna make more stuff, and I'm totally overwhelmed with messages and stuff, but again, thanks and stick around."

Check the video out below: