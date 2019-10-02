Harley Quinn Is Back With Brand New Trailer

I absolutely adored Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad. Now, we finally get a Harley Quinn movie!! And the trailer looks amazing!

According to IMDB, this movie is about Harley, post break up with the Joker. "After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord."

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Miss Harley Quinn is expected to hit theaters February 7, 2020