Harry Styles Held At Knifepoint!

Friday night was anything but romantic for poor Harry Styles!

According to E! News, Harry and friends were out and about when a man with a knife approached the singer and demanded cash.

Harry complied and also kept it calm in order to keep anyone from getting hurt.

Read the full story here.

Harry still showed up to perform at the 2020 Brit Awards so he must not be too shaken. Looking forward to that performance, which airs tonight.