Have You Seen This Myles Garrett Tree Topper?

This couple creates a custom tree topper every year for Christmas based off of somethng major that had happened that year in sports. This year, what is more major than Myles Garrett and the helmet debacle?

Let me start off by saying that this couple is from Seattle and they are Seahwaks fans. And while the husband claims they have "no dogs in this fight", the mere fact that he said dogs just proves that he is pro Browns!! Well, at least I want to see it that way.

Either way, this year's tree topper is a recreation of the Myles Garrett/Mason Rudolph fight, and it.... is.... glorious!!!!

I love this tree topper so much!!! But be sure to give the credit to the wife!

Once we had all the parts together it took about an hour to assemble, but overall a couple of weeks. My wife @shellbelle2013 hand painted all the doll clothes and helmets as that stuff is tough to find. It was her idea, I just helped! — Steve Schneider (@SteveJHguit) December 5, 2019

I salute you Steve and Shelley Schneider!!!