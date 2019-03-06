Heinz Introduces More New Sauces!

If you love your fancy sauce, these new sauces from Heinz are for you!

March 6, 2019
Amanda Casey
Categories: 
Features
Lifestyle

Last year, Heinz introduced us to Mayochup. This year, we get two new mash up sauces!!

They're bringing us Mayoque, mayo and bbq sauce, and Mayomust, mayo and mustard.

You can even vote for which one you are most excited for.

Personally, I am not sure yet how to feel about any of these. What do you think Cleveland?

Are you going to be slapping this stuff on your burgers this summer?

Tags: 
Heinz
mayochup
mayoque
mayomust