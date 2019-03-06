Heinz Introduces More New Sauces!

Last year, Heinz introduced us to Mayochup. This year, we get two new mash up sauces!!

Thanks to the fans of Mayochup, our saucy family is growing! Which flavor mashup are you most excited to dip into? — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) March 5, 2019

They're bringing us Mayoque, mayo and bbq sauce, and Mayomust, mayo and mustard.

You can even vote for which one you are most excited for.

Personally, I am not sure yet how to feel about any of these. What do you think Cleveland?

Are you going to be slapping this stuff on your burgers this summer?