Cleveland Is 223 Today! Here's How To Celebrate The Land

The City of Cleveland is 223 years young today!

So how do you celebrate the birthday of the greatest city on the planet?

So many great things have come from Cleveland. Let's start with things you are probably already doing to celebrate without even realizing.

1) Drive a car

Although Detroit is called the Motor City, Cleveland is the real home of the automobile. Shout out Ohio City, who's very own John Lambert was actually the first to create a gas powered car.

2) Listen to some Rock and Roll

Alan Freed, of Cleveland, coined the phrase Rock and Roll. You can celebrate Cleveland by listening to some Rock and Roll. Or go to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Feeling morbid? Visit Alan Freed's grave stone at Lake View Cemetery.

3) Watch a movie with Halle Berry in it

This beautiful movie star is from right here in the C-L-E. So check Netflix or whatever and find your favorite and watch.

4) Become Superman

Did you know that the two creators of Superman were high schoolers in Cleveland when they came up with the caped crusader? While you may not be able to become this iconic superhero, you could be a Q104 Hunger Hero and save some people yourself! Celebrate Cleveland's birthday by becoming a Hunger Hero and help the Jeremiah Show raise 40,000 meals in 40 days for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. You can donate on our website right now or stop and see our friends Wednesday as they broadcast live from The Shoppes at Parma!

5) Go to the mall

You could actually go to the first ever indoor shopping center, The Arcade in Cleveland. Built in the late 1800's, the arcade is now an awesome venue for weddings and so much more. Not to mention how absolutely beautiful it is! The Arcade is definitely a regular photo op for those visiting from far and wide.

6) Buy some Cleveland art

While we're talking about things that are pretty in Cleveland, let's talk about the art that captures it. There are so many awesome local artists in the area. So before you buy that generic city skyscape pic from a big box store, look local for some Cleveland-centric art by real Clevelanders.

7) Listen to Machine Gun Kelly

MGK is currently out on his Hotel Diablo tour. But if you can't get to a show and need a fix, MGK does have a home right here on Q104.

8) Eat a Lifesaver

Did you know that Lifesaver candys were created here in Cleveland? Me neither. Now we do!

9) Learn to cook from Michael Symon

Even if you aren't anywehre near Cleveland, you can celebrate Cleveland Native, Chef Michael Symon, from anywhere. And since his burgers are legendary, learn how to make one from him. Watch the video below.

Video of Cheeseburger Recipe by Chef Michael Symon

10) Toast Cleveland with beer from Cleveland

While many breweries are popping up in and around Northeast Ohio, many Clevelanders will agree that the beer of Cleveland is most likely Great Lakes Brewing Company. Or another favorite is Thirsty Dog Brewery, originally from Akron, but now it has a spot right in Cleveland on the East Bank of the Flats.

However you want to celebrate Cleveland, just make sure you celebrate. Happy Birthday Cleveland! I love you!