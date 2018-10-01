How To Feel Better After A Cleveland Browns Loss
5 things that can cheer you up after the Browns let you down.
Did the Browns loss this Sunday get you down? Well this is a list of 5 things that will cheer you up!
1) Find humor in the loss. Thanks Cleveland PD!
Robbery warrant issued for tonight’s @Browns game @NFL “officials”.— Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) October 1, 2018
Ok. We can’t do that. Just sayin’.
2) Look on the bright side. Even though we lost, we still broke a record.
The Browns 42 points were their most since totaling 51 against the Bengals on Sept. 16, 2007.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 1, 2018
-- » https://t.co/EBOUmNzm7l pic.twitter.com/4Ar2bd6nsS
3) You can win Browns tickets to see them win or lose for free, from us!
Baker says he'll take two! Click HERE to enter!
4) You can buy your own Victory Fridge now so you can celebrate whether we win or lose!
Victory Fridges, now in fun size.— Bud Light (@budlight) September 29, 2018
Open yours today!https://t.co/oYuIEfH9eU pic.twitter.com/0mdzewN3oX
5) Relive our first win over and over again.
“AND MAYFIELD CAUGHT IT!”— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 22, 2018
Jim Donovan's call just makes everything better! --#NYJvsCLE pic.twitter.com/rq2g2KlCWc