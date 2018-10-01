How To Feel Better After A Cleveland Browns Loss

Did the Browns loss this Sunday get you down? Well this is a list of 5 things that will cheer you up!

1) Find humor in the loss. Thanks Cleveland PD!

Robbery warrant issued for tonight’s @Browns game @NFL “officials”.



Ok. We can’t do that. Just sayin’. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) October 1, 2018

2) Look on the bright side. Even though we lost, we still broke a record.

The Browns 42 points were their most since totaling 51 against the Bengals on Sept. 16, 2007.



-- » https://t.co/EBOUmNzm7l pic.twitter.com/4Ar2bd6nsS — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 1, 2018

3) You can win Browns tickets to see them win or lose for free, from us!

Baker says he'll take two! Click HERE to enter!

4) You can buy your own Victory Fridge now so you can celebrate whether we win or lose!

Victory Fridges, now in fun size.

Open yours today!https://t.co/oYuIEfH9eU pic.twitter.com/0mdzewN3oX — Bud Light (@budlight) September 29, 2018

5) Relive our first win over and over again.