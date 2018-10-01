How To Feel Better After A Cleveland Browns Loss

5 things that can cheer you up after the Browns let you down.

October 1, 2018
Amanda Casey

© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Did the Browns loss this Sunday get you down? Well this is a list of 5 things that will cheer you up!

1) Find humor in the loss. Thanks Cleveland PD!

2) Look on the bright side. Even though we lost, we still broke a record.

3) You can win Browns tickets to see them win or lose for free, from us!

© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Baker says he'll take two! Click HERE to enter!

4) You can buy your own Victory Fridge now so you can celebrate whether we win or lose!

5) Relive our first win over and over again.

