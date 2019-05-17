Internet Feline Phenom, Grumpy Cat, Dies

Grumpy Cat rose to internet stardom back in 2012 after being featured in a YouTube video. The world couldn't help but fall in love with the world's grumpiest Cat.

After that video, Grumpy Cat circulated the internet in countless memes.

He was known the world over because, let's be honest, we all have a little bit of Grumpy Cat in each of us.

Grumpy Cat passed away at the age of seven with a net worth of $100 million!

Please enjoy this original Grumpy Cat video.