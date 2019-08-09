Its Book Lovers Day! Find a Little Free Library Near You To Enjoy!

Today is National Book Lovers Day! Celebrate by reading a book! No library card? No problem!

You may have seen Little Free Libraries popping up in areas around where you live or work. The Little Free Library is a non-profit organization headquartered in Hudson, Wisconsin. The concept is simple. Take a book, leave a book! These bird house looking structures can be purchased directly from the organization itself or you can build your own. But the Little Free Library organization encourages all Little Free Library owners to register theirs with them and to obtain the official plaquard.

These Little Libraries have popped up all across the country, some from your local library, some just in people's yards because they want to provide that for their neighborhood or community. Want to find a Little Free Library near you? Or maybe even put up a Little Free Library of your own? Check out the website here. Or go to www.littlefreelibrary.org