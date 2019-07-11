It's hot out, so T Swift is throwing out some shade!

Recently, Scooter Braun obtained ownership of T-Swifts music catalog. He wasn't nice about it. Taylor wasn't happy about it. And you can really tell in this clip.

Before we get to it, let's recap. Taylor Swift used to be with Big Machine Records. She does not own her musical catalog. They do. So when they sold, the new owner obtained all of Taylor's music. Ms. Swift was never given the opportunity to buy her own catalog so when someone like Scooter obtained it, she was not happy.

If you look back through the years at some of the drama Taylor has dealt with, a lot of it traces back to Scooter or talent that Scooter manages. So obviously Taylor wasn't happy about him aqcuiring her lifes work. Not only that but he had posted a rather rude post bragging about it, before quickly deleting. See for yourself here:

WHY IS EVERYONE IGNORING THIS PROOF???

scooter literally exposed himself in a now deleted instagram story, before everything exploded.

this shows his intentions and proves that he bullied taylor swift.

we love men exposing themselves without even knowing it ----‍♀️#WeStandWithTaylor pic.twitter.com/hvTdt20Hav — Arella (@Princess_Arella) July 1, 2019

Many celebs have chosen sides in the battle, but Taylor can handle herself. While performing her hit song, Shake It Off, she definitely went a little harder than usual on some familiar lyrics. Check it out here:

Never thought I'd say this, but I love Taylor Swift. She really is a bad ass.