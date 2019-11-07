It's Men Make Dinner Day: Easy Recipes For Men To Make

Okay men, tonight is your night to shine in the kitchen! It's Men Make Dinner Day and I have some fool-proof recipes for you to make sure you don't screw it up!

These are three very simple recipes that come from www.realsimpleclean.com that are guraunteed to please.

From RealSimpleClean, here are three quick recipes for wowing your wife and making your family happy.

1. Shrimp Scampi

This dinner looks like you’ve slaved over the stove for hours. But it’s easy and done in minutes.

Ingredients

3 to 4 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup butter, cubed

¼ cup olive oil

1 pound uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

¼ cup lemon juice

½ tsp pepper

¼ tsp dried oregano

In a large, ovenproof skillet, sauté (fry quickly) garlic in butter and oil until tender. Stir in the shrimp, lemon juice, pepper, and oregano.

Cook until shrimp turns pink, about 2-3 minutes.

Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs and parsley.

Cook in the oven for 2-3 minutes until topping is golden brown. Serve over your choice of pasta.

Makes 4 servings.

2. Balsamic Seasoned Steak

This is a quick recipe that will get you rave reviews every time you use it. Simple ingredients and delicious!

Ingredients

1 beef top sirloin steak (1 lb and 3 inches thick)

¼ tsp coarsely ground pepper

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tsp steak sauce

2 ounces sliced Swiss cheese, cut into strips

Preheat broiler. Place steak on the broiler and sprinkle with pepper. Broil 7 minutes.

Mix vinegar and steak sauce.

Turn the steak after 7 minutes, and drizzle with 1 tablespoon of vinegar mixture.

Broil just until done. For medium-rare, thermometer reads 135 degrees. For medium, 160, approx. 4-6 minutes.

Remove steak to a cutting board and let it sit for 5 minutes.

Cut into ¼ inch slices and return to the broiler, keeping slices close together.

Drizzle slices with remaining vinegar mixture and top with cheese.

Broil until cheese is melted, 30 to 60 seconds.

Makes 4 servings.

3. Gorgonzola and Orange Chicken Tenders

This is comfort food times ten. The unusual pairing of marmalade and cheese might sound odd, but the combination is delicious.

Ingredients

1 large egg

¼ tsp salt

¾ cup seasoned breadcrumbs

1 pound chicken tenderloins

2 tablespoons olive oil

¼ cup orange marmalade, warmed

¼ cup crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

In a bowl, whisk the egg and salt

Place breadcrumbs in another bowl

Dip the chicken in the egg, then the breadcrumbs, patting for the mixture to stick

In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat

Add the chicken, cooking on each side for 3-4 minutes. Make sure there is no pink showing

Drizzle with the warm marmalade, then top with the cheese

Cover and remove from heat. Let stand until the cheese is melted

Now if all else fails and you absolutely cannot cook, do not, and I repeat, DO NOT ask her what she wants for dinner. DO NOT ASK HER WHERE SHE WANTS TO EAT OR WHERE SHE WANTS FOOD FROM!

However, you can text her "I'm taking you to your favorite restaurant tonight. Guess where I'm taking you." To which she will hopefully respond with the name of her favorite restaurant. If not, good luck to you dude!