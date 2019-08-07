It's National Lighthouse Day! And Ohio Has Some Nice Ones!

Today is National Lighthouse Day!! What a great day to appreciate the beautiful lighthouses we have right here on the North Coast!!

I put out the call on social media for photos that YOU have taken of our beautiful lighthouses. And boy did the pics come in!

Marblehead Lighthouse, Marblehead, OH.

From the ODNR State Parks and Watercraft website:

"Marblehead Lighthouse is one of Lake Erie's best known and most-photographed landmarks.

Marblehead Lighthouse rests on the Marblehead Peninsula, a rocky headland of Columbus Limestone that juts into Lake Erie. (“Marblehead” means “marble headland,” because limestone is sometimes incorrectly called marble.)

The grounds surrounding the lighthouse offer excellent picnicking and views of Lake Erie, Sandusky Bay, Kelleys Island and South Bass Island."

These pics, courtesy of CMSD teacher, Cleveland resident and expert neighborhood tourist, Olga Cortes.

Lorain West Breakwater Lighthouse

According to Wikipedia, "The Lorain West Breakwater Light, also called the Lorain Harbor Light, is a lighthouse in Lorain, Ohio. The light was built in 1917 on Lake Erie by the United States Army Corps of Engineers. It was taken out of service in 1965 when it was replaced by an automated lighttower on a nearby breakwater."

These pics are coming to us directly from the Lighthouses very own Facebook Page!

Cleveland West Pierhead Lighthouse

Once again, according to ohiodnr.gov "The Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead lighthouse sits at the end of the west breakwater leading to the Port of Cleveland. Constructed in 1911, the lighthouse was automated in 1965 and still flashes its beacon to alert ships every five seconds. The original Fresnel lens in now on exhibit at the nearby Great Lakes Science Center."

These photos are courtesy of Geneva residents, Brittany and Shaun Savage, from their anniversary cruise on the Nautica!!

Cleveland Metroparks Coast Guard Station

Honorable mention because I really just want to share this photo from TCP Photography. That place is just amazing!

TCP Photography

Fairport Harbor West Breakwater Lighthouse

According to the lighthouse facebook page, "The Fairport Harbor West Breakwater Light was built in 1925 and sits in Painesville Township, Ohio at the mouth of the Grand River. It was constructed to replace the original Fairport Harbor Lighthouse, which now serves as a marine museum."

These two are also from one of my fav Cleveland photogs, TCP Photography.

And this gorgeous one from the Tall Ship visit, courtesy of Jacqueline J Photographic Arts.

Jacqueline j photographic arts



Fairport Harbor Marine Museum and Lighthouse

According to the FairportHarbor Lighthouse.org "The Fairport Harbor Marine Museum is the first

Great Lakes Lighthouse Marine Museum in the State of Ohio , as well as the United States."

A huge shout out to Lake County Residents, Chrsti Barbish, Bailey Marie and Katie Scarlet for these awesome photos!

So many beautiful lighthouses right here in Ohio!! how lucky are we? Thank you to everyone who allowed me to share their photos. Now get out there and take some of your own!