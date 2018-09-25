It's National Voters Registration Day

Today, September 25th, is National Voters Registration Day! This day was created to encourage us all to get out there and vote.

If you are 17 but will be 18 by the time a general election comes around, you can register at 17! Don't wait!

If you have moved and your address has changed but live in the same state, you need to update your voter registration. It's super important that your voter registration matches your drivers license to be able to vote at your polling location.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State website, these are the qualifications to be eligible to vote in Ohio.

You are qualified to register to vote in Ohio if you meet all the following requirements:

You are a citizen of the United States;

You will be at least 18 years old on or before the day of the next general election. (If you will be 18 on or before the general election, you may vote in the primary election to nominate candidates, but you cannot vote on issues or party central committees until you are 18);

You will be a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days immediately before the election in which you want to vote;

You are not incarcerated (in prison or jail) for a felony conviction under the laws of this state, another state, or the United States;

You have not been declared incompetent for voting purposes by a probate court; and

You have not been permanently disenfranchised for violating the election laws.

You are eligible to vote in elections held in your voting precinct 30 days after you are duly registered to vote in this state. You may request an absentee ballot during that 30 day period.

Do you meet all of these requirements? Then it's time to get registered!!

Now where do you go to register to vote?

Just click here to find out!