Ja Rule's Half time performance was Fyre, like the festival.

February 25, 2019
Amanda Casey

It was 90's night at the Milwaukee Bucks game this past Saturday, so they had Ja Rule perform at halftime where he explained he was a 2000's artist not a 90's artist. And things only got better from there!

After not one but two attempts to get the crowd hyped by yelling "are you ready???" he finally said, "I guess not" before starting his song. 

As if all of that was not humiliating enough, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks can be seen coming out DURING THE PERFORMANCE to warm up and practice his free throw. 

What can I say? Ja Rule's performance was FYRE!!! And I mean it in the exact way people felt about teh Fyre festival. More of a dumpster FYRE!!

