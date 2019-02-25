Ja Rule's Half time performance was Fyre, like the festival.

It was 90's night at the Milwaukee Bucks game this past Saturday, so they had Ja Rule perform at halftime where he explained he was a 2000's artist not a 90's artist. And things only got better from there!

Check out the video here:

The moment Ja Rule realised he is completely irrelevant now pic.twitter.com/YpLA3xQ4Bp — Kev (@Kevslfc) February 24, 2019

After not one but two attempts to get the crowd hyped by yelling "are you ready???" he finally said, "I guess not" before starting his song.

As if all of that was not humiliating enough, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks can be seen coming out DURING THE PERFORMANCE to warm up and practice his free throw.

Don't think Giannis even knows who he is pic.twitter.com/8GyivP5zEB — Kev (@Kevslfc) February 24, 2019

What can I say? Ja Rule's performance was FYRE!!! And I mean it in the exact way people felt about teh Fyre festival. More of a dumpster FYRE!!