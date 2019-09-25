Jessica Simpson Drops 100 Pounds!!!!
Jessica Simpson: I finally feel like myself again.
September 25, 2019
It can be hard to lose the weight after pregnancy. And being a celebrity doesn't make you any different. Jessica Simpson has done it and she's never felt better!!
In her latest Instagram post, Jess shared that she was tipping the scales at somewhere around 240!!! See for yourself the dramatic transformation below.
6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 --) My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder. --
Way to go Momma!!! You'll be rocking your Daisy Dukes again in no time!!!