Justin Bieber Ranks His Wife's Friends

It was Justin Bieber week on Late Night with James Corden and Justin played "Spill Your Guts Or Fill your Guts" and ranked his wife's friends!

He listed them in order from most favorite to least favorite.

Kendell Jenner Gigi Hadid Cara Delevigne

Justin elaborated by saying, "“But here’s the thing, I know Kendall the best. I’ve spent the most time with Kendall. She’s a good friend of ours. I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara. I have nothing against those people, it’s just I have a better relationship [with Kendall>. It’s not like, ‘Ah, screw Cara.’ … I don’t wanna eat a bull’s penis.”

He could have not answered the question by eating the item.

Obviously that wasn't happening. Although now Justin is facing some backlash. Look at what Cara said on her Instagram.

Uh oh! You know what they say. Happy wife, happy life.

Justin better hope this doesn't cause problems for Hailey and her friends! And just unblock Cara already!