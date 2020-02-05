Super Bowl Parade Featuring Police Chase!!

All they wanted to do was celebrate their Super Bowl win.

Then, someone decided they just had to be a part of the parade!

Around 8:15 this morning, a vehicle broke the barrier at the Parade Route for the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade.

The chase went on for several blocks before the Kansas City PD took them out with a quick maneuver. Luckily, no one was injured.

Two people are currently in custody for the crazy parade crashing antics.

But check out the climax of the chase below:

That wasn't the only crazy incident.

Other reports came in this morning. Check out this guy.

Well, people can say what they want about Cleveland.

But I think we would be much better behaved for a Super Bowl parade.

Or would we?