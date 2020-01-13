Kanye West's Sweet Gesture To Kim Kardashian
This gift from Kanye West is just the sweetest and most thoughtful.
I never thought I would see THIS Kanye West. Sweet, thoughtful, great father, great husband. And this gift he just bestowed upon his beloved wife, just makes me love them both even more than I imagined.
Back in May, Kanye texted Kim with the sweetest message accompanied by a picture of her home. It read:
"This is your life
Married with four kids
Get people out of jail
Cover of Vogue
Go to church every week with your family
Dreams do come true"
Kim shared this sweet text with her followers on Instagram. But check out how Kanye took it a step further.
If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it’s from a text Kanye sent me. He took an amazing vintage a Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He’s always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts ✨
What an amazingly sweet and thoughtful gift. Now, I'd be happy if someone did this by carving it into some wood or writing it with sharpie onto a coffee mug. I don't need the gold, but man, how sweet was that?