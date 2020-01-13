Kanye West's Sweet Gesture To Kim Kardashian

I never thought I would see THIS Kanye West. Sweet, thoughtful, great father, great husband. And this gift he just bestowed upon his beloved wife, just makes me love them both even more than I imagined.

Back in May, Kanye texted Kim with the sweetest message accompanied by a picture of her home. It read:

"This is your life

Married with four kids

Get people out of jail

Cover of Vogue

Go to church every week with your family

Dreams do come true"

Kim shared this sweet text with her followers on Instagram. But check out how Kanye took it a step further.

What an amazingly sweet and thoughtful gift. Now, I'd be happy if someone did this by carving it into some wood or writing it with sharpie onto a coffee mug. I don't need the gold, but man, how sweet was that?