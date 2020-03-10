Kendall Jenner With The Win!

Love them or hate them, the Kardashians will forever be icons of pop culture.

But one of these ladies is not like the others.

Kendall has always been different than her sisters. Less involved in drama and always trying to protect her privacy, Kendall has proven to be the most "normal" Kardashian-Jenner.

But this recent post definitely gives her a new title. Queen of child-free freedom!

As the only one of the Kardashian-Jenner girls that has yet to have a child, Kendall hilariously points out that she is still child free!

I imagine it's only a matter of time though. But, oh, to be child-free again.

You live your best life Kendall! While you can!