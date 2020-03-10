Kendall Jenner With The Win!

One of these Kardashians is not like the others

March 10, 2020
Amanda Casey
Kendall Jenner

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Celebrity News
Features

Love them or hate them, the Kardashians will forever be icons of pop culture.

But one of these ladies is not like the others.

Kendall has always been different than her sisters. Less involved in drama and always trying to protect her privacy, Kendall has proven to be the most "normal" Kardashian-Jenner.

But this recent post definitely gives her a new title. Queen of child-free freedom!

@KendallJenner via Instagram Story #kendalljenner #kendalljennersnapchat

A post shared by Kendall ♡ (@kendalljennersnapchats) on

As the only one of the Kardashian-Jenner girls that has yet to have a child, Kendall hilariously points out that she is still child free!

I imagine it's only a matter of time though. But, oh, to be child-free again.

You live your best life Kendall! While you can!

Tags: 
Kendall Jenner
kardashian
no kids