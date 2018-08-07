Jason Alexander is the new KFC Colonel????

Jason Alexander of Seinfeld fame has been tapped as the new Colonel Sanders for KFC! We've had so many stars in this role. From Norm Macdonald to George Hamilton and even Reba Mcentire, has KFC finally found a permanent player?

I feel like anytime I have seen Jason Alexander with hair, like in Bye Bye Birdie or the Seinfeld episode when he gets the toupee, it's kind of disturbing. But this crisp white wig seems to really suit him.

Check out Jason as "The Colonel" in the clip here:

The Colonel’s coming to dinner. And he’s bringing his friends Original Recipe, Extra Crispy, Boneless Breasts, and Tenders—any of which can feed a family of four for just $20. pic.twitter.com/PrA7UWkOM4 — KFC (@kfc) August 6, 2018

Personally, I think George Costanza should have been the new spokesperson. I know he's not a real person, but it would have been so funny!!