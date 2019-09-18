KFC Testing Donut Chicken Sandwich

It seems like restaurants are always trying to outdo each other with the latest crazy invention and combo. This summer it was the battle between Popeyes and Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwiches. I guess KFC wanted a turn. So what are they bringing to the table? Donuts!

This sweet and salty combo features two donuts as the bun with KFC's classic crispy chicken in the middle. Sound yummy? They also have a combo that features a basket of chicken with glazed donuts.

Now unless you live in Virginia, or dare I say it, the Pittsburgh area, you are going to be out of luck in wanting to try it out. If the test goes well, perhaps soon enough we will have donut chicken sandwiches here in Ohio.

Check it out. Would you try it?