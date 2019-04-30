A Hollywood Tour Gets The Surprise Of A Lifetime!
Kim, Kanye and Kris surprise unsuspecting tourists!
So you're on a tour bus in Hollywood. You stop at a red light next to a very expensive car.
Next thing you know, their windows go down and inside is...
---- pic.twitter.com/C2Dzvmb6cu— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 29, 2019
I just love how embarassed Kim Kardashian West was. You can hear her telling Kanye to keep going.
I can understand though that it might be embarassing to have someone take a video of you in a vulnerable state and possibly release it out to the public and........ oh wait.
Anyways, what a fun surprise for those tourists!