Kim K Gives Tour Of Toy Room, It's Not What You'd Expect!

The Kardashian West's were just featured in Architectural Digest magazine.

But one of these rooms are not like the other! Check out this Snapchat tour from Kimmy K.W. herself!

And despite the minimilastic theme throughout the house, this room is anything but!

Literally my kids play room immediately after cleaning it once a year when I've gotten fed up with my children. Only for it to be a total disaster again the next day.

Super cute though. I want to have a tiny grocery store in my house, too!

What was your favorite part of the toy room?