Kylie Jenner is doing it again!!

After the birth of her first child, Kylie Jenner debuted a much more natural look. Well it didn't last.

And she's not hiding it either. After having a last minute lip filler procedure, she shouted out the people who did it!

Do you like old Kylie or New Kylie, or New New Kylie. I think she looks great without the filler but if she wants bigger lips, more power to her!! I can think of a few things I would make smaller so to each her own!