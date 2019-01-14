Kylie Jenner responds to being dethroned!

Kylie Jenner was dethroned from having the IG post with the most likes, by an egg!!! And she responded in the most glorious way possible!

Last February, after keeping her pregnancy completely under wraps, Kylie Jenner posted a first ever pic of her baby as well as making the official announcement. With over 100 million followers, her post got an insane 18 million likes!!! Knocking Cristiano Ronaldo out of the top spot, which was previously held my Beyonce!

stormi webster ---- A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Now with all of these big names, who would have thought that the honor of most liked post would go to...... an egg. This egg dethroned Kylie with this post:

But Kylie decided to have the last laugh by posting this old video of hr cracking an egg on the sidewalk to watch it cook! Brutal Kylie!!!!