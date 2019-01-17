Kyrie Calls To Apologize To LeBron

So Kyrie Irving called Lebron and cried and begged...... ahem.... I mean apologized.

But I haven't forgotten what you said about MY city!

Let's take this back to October of 2017. Forget the trade request earlier in the year. Forget whatever drama went down between Lebron and Kyrie. Let's talk about what Kyrie Irving said about the City of Cleveland in October of 2017.

In an interview with the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn, Kyrie was quoted as saying this about his move from Cleveland to Boston:

"It’s a really major city. Coming from Cleveland, the Midwest, where the culture is different. And then you move to the East Coast — into Boston — and it’s so real [and] alive. An ongoing, thriving city. Consistently. No matter what hour throughout the night.

"You would go to Cleveland, and it would be at nighttime, and things would be going on, but you just see a vast difference in terms of what the Midwest is — Cleveland — and what Boston is. Boston, I’m driving in and [thinking], ‘I’m really playing in a real, live sports city?’ And a great city."

I'm sorry, but what did you say about my city Kyrie?? It's not a real live sports city???

Forget his apology to Lebron. Kyrie needs to apologize to the entire City of Cleveland. Maybe even Oprah style. Like hey Cleveland, I'm sorry.

So, you get a car. You get a car. You get a car!

You have to understand how personally I take this entire thing. Number one celeb crush of all time for me was Kyrie Irving. First basketball player I was a fan of instead of just being a fan of a team.

And after working a few events with the dude, I actually thought he was a really nice, and cool person! I felt so betrayed when all of this went down.

You can see Kyrie talking about apologizing to LeBron below:

Video of Kyrie Irving called LeBron James to apologize for being a naive young player | NBA Sound

But Cleveland is due for their apology. This city supported you. We bought your merchandise. We bought your sneakers. And this blatent disresepct will not be tolerated by the city voted to have the best fans in the world!! Not a sports city? Tell that to Baker Mayfield, you shmuck! Cleveland will always be the best city in the WORLD! Besides, bean town?? Does that mean the whole city smells like..... I guess as long as you're there Kyrie Irving! Cleveland till I die!

Let me just leave this here: