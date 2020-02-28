Lady Gaga Drops Cool Video For 'Stupid Love'
Lady Gaga is back!
February 28, 2020
Lady Gaga is back with her first new single since 2018's "Shallow" and boy did she deliver!
The new single, 'Stupid Love' is a fun, upbeat single and it's here just in time to break us out of our winter funk!
The video is exactly what I needed from Lady Gaga too! Check it out below!
Yaaaassssss Queen!!!
She's supposed to drop another single next Friday and I absolutely cannot wait!
This is about to be the #summerofgaga.