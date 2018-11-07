Lamelo Ball Is Coming To A High School Near You

The Big Baller Brand is coming to Northeast Ohio. Lavar Ball announced that his son, LaMelo Ball, will be coming back to the states to attend High School in Geneva, OH!

Spire Institute in Geneva is one of the best sports complexes in all of the United States and is an Olympic and Parolympic training facility.

It's also home to Spire Prep Academy where LaMelo will be finishing out his High School career.

There are even some rumblings of him being the first overall draft pick when he graduates. Could you see him on the Cavs?