Lamelo Ball Welcomed with Billboard In Cleveland

A new billboard appeared Thursday night welcoming Lamelo Ball to Ohio. But is it too much?

The Lebron-esque banner appeared close to the Q on Thursday night on 90 by West 3rd.

All of this hype for a senior in High School?

New LaMelo Ball billboard appears in downtown Clevelandhttps://t.co/sUfk9MxAkp pic.twitter.com/cC4wJ0F9eL — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 9, 2018

Lamelo announced earlier in the week that he would be attending Spire in Geneva for his senior year.

I'm wondering how Big Baller Brand is going to feel about the facility and if they have even been to it?

With many financial problems and a completely unfinished property, will it live up to their standards? Or will the property magically get finished over the next year because of the new attention it's getting?