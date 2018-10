Christina Aguilera surprises fans by bringing Lil Kim on stage for Lady Marmalade!

Christina is currently out on her "Liberation Tour", which is her first tour since 2006!! While performing at the legendary Radio City Music Hall Wednesday night, fans got a real treat by being able to witness this reunion.

Video of Christina Aguilera and Lil' Kim - Lady Marmalade at the Liberation Tour in New York (10/03/18)

Now we just need Mya and Pink and the whole gang will be back together!!