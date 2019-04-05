Billboard Said It Wasn't Country, So Billy Ray Had To Step In!

Lil Nas X made a country song. Then Billboard removed it from the country charts saying it wasn't country. What happened next was amazing.

According to Lil Nas X in a recent interview with Time, the song fits more than one genre. “It’s not one, it’s not the other,” he told Time. “It’s both. It should be on both.”

But Billbaord disagreed and removed the song last month stating that the removal was not racially motivated.

Here is the original song. Do you think it sounds country?

Video of Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Lyrics) Tik Tok Song

Now, as a country music fan, I have to say, there are plenty of country songs that are more hip hop than this. For example, Eric Church's "Smoke a Little Smoke."

Turn your speakers up for this one and listen to how loud the bass bumps. Not to mention the attempt at a rap verse and the content alone that screams hip hop.

Video of Eric Church - Smoke A Little Smoke

If the thought of Billboard booting Lil Nas X's song off the charts bugs you, you're not alone.

So Billy Ray Cyrus came to save the day. We now have the remix featuring Bill Ray! And it's amazing.

OMG! I can't even!

Here's the full version of the remix.