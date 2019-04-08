Limited edition Game of Thrones Oreos are now available!

It seems the whole country is going crazy with anticipation over the final season of Game of Thrones. Now you can have a tasty snack to enjoy while watching the dragons soar across the seven kingdoms. Oreo announced their collaboration with HBO and has released four limited edition cookie designs that are available in stores as of today. The cookies will feature the three houses still battling for the iron throne and a fouth design dedicated to the fearful white walkers.

The creators of the show's opening sequence worked with Oreo to make a fun spin on the opening credits of the show.

Could Oreo and HBO have hidden any hints as to what may happen in the final season? Check it out below and decide for yourself.

Season eight of the hit show premieres this Sunday, April 14 at 9pm on HBO.