Lizzo: The Absolute Best Part Of The MTV Movie Awards 2019

The MTV Movie Awards used to be the most epic show that we would wait all year for.

As of late, MTV has lost a bit of it's luster, but boy, did they get it right this year with a performance by Lizzo!

Lizzo started her rap career in Houston at a young age. She started a group with her best friends and has been making music ever since. After struggling for years with body issues, Lizzo became an advocate for body positivity and self love!

And her performance at the MTV Movie Awards this year absolutely showed her amazing confidence as well as her pipes! That girl can sing!

Here she is performing "Juice" with a little homage paid to Lauryn Hill and "Sister Act 2."