Local Heroes Save Driver From Burning Vehicle In Mentor
Salute to Lake County pair who pulled a driver from his burning vehicle.
June 26, 2019
Sometimes I wonder how I would respond to an emergency situation. But for two Mentor men, there was no question. Fight before flight!
During the heavy rains late last week, a man lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree head on, causing the engine to catch fire. A father and son heard the crash and lept into action.
I salute you, John and Hunter McGrath!