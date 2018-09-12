Madonna's Daughter Makes NY Fashion Week Debut

Lourdes Leon appears at NYFW in shells and unshaved legs!

September 12, 2018
Amanda Casey
Madonna and Lourdes Leon

Not normally known for being in the spotlight, Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, made her debut during New York fashion Week wearing shells and unshaved legs!

Lourdes was walking the runway for Gypsy Sport. I think we should expect to see a lot more of her.

Well, I should say we should expect to see her more frequently.

Not sure how much more of her we haven't seen after this.

