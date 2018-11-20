Mandy Moore Gets Married In Unique Wedding Dress

This is Mandy Moore, getting married

November 20, 2018
Amanda Casey

Mandy Moore got married Sunday night and her dress was anything but ordinary.

The actress opted for pink, lace and ruffles on ruffles. Check out the gorgeous pics below:

