Mandy Moore Gets Married In Unique Wedding Dress
This is Mandy Moore, getting married
November 20, 2018
Categories:
Mandy Moore got married Sunday night and her dress was anything but ordinary.
The actress opted for pink, lace and ruffles on ruffles. Check out the gorgeous pics below:
