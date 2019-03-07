Maple Sugaring Weekends at Lake Farmpark!

With weather conditions being favorable next week with warm days and cold nights, Maple Sugaring Weekends at Lake Metroparks Farmpark has been extended through March 16 & 17.

Discover the history and technology of maple syrup and learn the maple sugaring process!

I love Lake Metroparks Farmpark and their many many events are a huge part of the reason. At Christmas time, I got to make a toy in Santa's workshop while getting snowed on indoors. I've watched dogs do some amazing things during Working Dogs Weekend. I've run with zombies! Why not make Maple Syrup?

Photo by J. Dell Photography.

Per the Farmpark website, you can do all of these awesome things!

MAPLE SUGARING-THEMED ACTIVITIES:

Tap a maple tree by hand

See how maple candy is made

Sample pure maple syrup and maple candy

Whip up your own tasty treat with maple stirs (additional fee applies)

Learn how to make maple syrup in your own backyard

Sample maple syrup on silver dollar pancakes

Create a maple craft

Make ice cream and taste the results

Pony rides (additional fee applies)

For a complete schedule of events, click here.