Maple Sugaring Weekends at Lake Farmpark!
March 7, 2019
With weather conditions being favorable next week with warm days and cold nights, Maple Sugaring Weekends at Lake Metroparks Farmpark has been extended through March 16 & 17.
Discover the history and technology of maple syrup and learn the maple sugaring process!
I love Lake Metroparks Farmpark and their many many events are a huge part of the reason. At Christmas time, I got to make a toy in Santa's workshop while getting snowed on indoors. I've watched dogs do some amazing things during Working Dogs Weekend. I've run with zombies! Why not make Maple Syrup?
Per the Farmpark website, you can do all of these awesome things!
MAPLE SUGARING-THEMED ACTIVITIES:
- Tap a maple tree by hand
- See how maple candy is made
- Sample pure maple syrup and maple candy
- Whip up your own tasty treat with maple stirs (additional fee applies)
- Learn how to make maple syrup in your own backyard
- Sample maple syrup on silver dollar pancakes
- Create a maple craft
- Make ice cream and taste the results
- Pony rides (additional fee applies)
For a complete schedule of events, click here.