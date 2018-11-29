Mariah's All I Want for Christmas Carries on to New Generation

Mariah Carey teaches her kids backup vocals to All I Want for Christmas

November 29, 2018
Amanda Casey

Mariah Carey taught her kids the backup vocals to "All I Want for Christmas Is You" because god forbid we let that song die. I am not a Grinch or Scrooge. I love Christmas. It's just, I can't escape that song!!! And ever since I heard Mariah's awful perfomrance of it a few years back, that's all I can think of when I hear it!! Think I'm crazy? Here's just one example:

But I can't help thinking this is just the cutest thing and if I were her, I would have done the same. Check out her kids Monroe and Moroccon rock it out!

