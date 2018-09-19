Maroon 5 could be your next Super Bowl performers!

Maroon 5 offered Super Bowl Halftime show!

September 19, 2018
Amanda Casey
Maroon 5

Celebrity News
Features
Music News

Maroon 5 could be your next Super Bowl headliner!

According to US Weekly, sources are saying that the offer has been extended to Maroon 5 and that they have pretty much accepted! 

Frontman Adam Levine has a lot going on. Not only is he touring for his current album, but he is also a host of the show "The Voice". It makes me wonder, what will they be doing for their performance? 

Maybe he will bring his wife along for a repeat of their performance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!! 

super bowl
Maroon 5
Adam Levine