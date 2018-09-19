Maroon 5 could be your next Super Bowl performers!

Maroon 5 could be your next Super Bowl headliner!

According to US Weekly, sources are saying that the offer has been extended to Maroon 5 and that they have pretty much accepted!

Frontman Adam Levine has a lot going on. Not only is he touring for his current album, but he is also a host of the show "The Voice". It makes me wonder, what will they be doing for their performance?

Maybe he will bring his wife along for a repeat of their performance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!!