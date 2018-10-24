McDonalds Introduces New Breakfast Item

McDonalds is trying to bring in more customers, with breakfast!!

After a decline in customers, McDonalds decided to use data from customized orders to create a new sandwich for the people!! And it's three times as awesome as you think. Coming November 1st, The Triple Breakfast Stack!!!!

The secret's out. We were inspired by your love for menu hacks and our "Secret Menu," so we created a NEW breakfast item: Triple Breakfast Stacks. Big mornings are going to be stacked in your favor starting 11/1 -- pic.twitter.com/6Gj9fwgysf — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 24, 2018

I mean, come on!!! Look at this thing!!