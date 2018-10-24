McDonalds Introduces New Breakfast Item

These sandwiches look huge!!

October 24, 2018
Amanda Casey
Categories: 
Lifestyle

McDonalds is trying to bring in more customers, with breakfast!!

After a decline in customers, McDonalds decided to use data from customized orders to create a new sandwich for the people!! And it's three times as awesome as you think. Coming November 1st, The Triple Breakfast Stack!!!!

I mean, come on!!! Look at this thing!!

Tags: 
McDonald's
McDonalds
triple breakfast stack
new sandwich