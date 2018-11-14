Mega Millions Winner Still Hasn't Claimed $1.5 Billion!

Last month, the Mega Millions had a record breaking 1.5 Billion dollar jackpot that amazingly went to one ticket!! But who has that ticket??

The winning ticket came out of a store in South Carolina where a winner is allowed to be anonymous.

However, the winner still hasn't come forward to claim their prize. According to the lottery laws, they have 180 days, or until April, to claim it.

Now I can't help but wonder what they are doing!! Maybe they have some money already and went off to start enjoying life before the chaos of the lottery win hits. Maybe someone in their family knew they had the winning ticket and took them out with intentions of claiming the winnings later!

But I have a crazy active imagination. What does the lottery say about it?

In a tweet from the South Carolina Education Lottery, they made a great suggestion to the winner!

"Our message to the $1.5 BILLION #Mega Millions jackpot winner: Sign the back of the ticket, place the ticket in a safe location, speak with a trusted advisor and CALL THE LOTTERY at 1-866-736-9819. Take a deep breath and enjoy the moment!"

What would you do with that much money?

And if they take it in payments over 3 decades, they will end up with a billion. Lump some is barely under 900 million.

Which would you go for?