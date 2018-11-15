A message from Stan Lee

Beloved creator of the Marvel Universe, Stan Lee, passed away earlier this week at 95. But in his final days, he expressed just how much his fans meant to him. Grab a tissue for this one.

So many wonderful moments with Stan came spontaneously. As we were setting up the camera one day, he casually started talking about his fans. We know how much Stan meant to you, and we thought it would be nice for you to hear how much your support meant to him. pic.twitter.com/WTX8U1afLm — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) November 14, 2018